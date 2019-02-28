

A new crosswalk is proposed for construction across a major Victoria thoroughfare to alleviate concerns over pedestrian safety.

The signal-controlled crosswalk, which council has already budgeted up to $500,000 for, would span a six-lane section of Blanshard Street at Kings Road.

The city says a new crossing on Blanshard is a better option for pedestrians and cyclists than the heavily congested Bay Street and Hillside Avenue routes.

The crosswalk is still being planned, but Victoria Coun. Ben Isitt said it would likely be constructed in a way that will minimally impact traffic.

"It's the busiest road coming in and out of Victoria, so in all likelihood, once the pedestrian hits the button, they would wait for the main traffic flow to pass," said Isitt. "When the cars are held back either at Hillside or Bay, that's when the signal would kick in, and it would only stop the cars that are doing turns."

As for the up-to-$500,000 price tag, Isitt said he hopes it will come in at a "substantially lower amount," but added the money will come from the Federal Gas Tax Fund and not property taxes.

After the planning phase, the city hopes construction on the crosswalk will begin in fall 2019.