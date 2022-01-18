New COVID-19 outbreaks declared at Vancouver Island care homes

Three new COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared at long-term care facilities in Greater Victoria, while two earlier outbreaks are now over, according to the latest report from Vancouver Island's health authority.

Veterans Memorial Lodge and Sunset Lodge in Victoria both declared new outbreaks Tuesday, as did the Sidney Care Home in Sidney, B.C.

NEW OUTBREAKS

Four cases at Veterans Memorial Lodge in Saanich, B.C., have been linked to the outbreak, which is limited to residential units A2 and B3, according to Island Health.

Eleven resident cases have been identified at Sunset Lodge, where the outbreak is contained to the third floor, the health authority said in a statement Tuesday.

The outbreak at the Sidney Care Home is currently limited to a single case at the facility, which is operated by the Care Group.

Island Health says the case numbers associated with the outbreaks are only cases that have been confirmed via PCR testing or contact tracing.

OUTBREAKS DECLARED OVER

Earlier outbreaks at the Selkirk Seniors Village long-term care home and the Selkirk Seniors Village assisted living centre in Victoria are now over.

Each outbreak involved a single resident case on separate floors of the Selkirk Seniors Village facility, according to Island Health.

While the latest surge of Omicron-variant cases of COVID-19 has led to hundreds of new cases in B.C. long-term care homes, only seven deaths have been connected to the latest outbreaks, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control said last week.