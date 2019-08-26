

News staff, CTV Vancouver Island





A brand new $18.5-million overpass is coming to a busy intersection of the Patricia Bay Highway.

According to an announcement made by the District of Central Saanich and the federal government Monday, a new "flyover" overpass will be coming to the Keating Cross Road intersection of the highway, allowing drivers who are travelling northbound on the highway to access the popular street without having to turn left across high-speed traffic.

The highway upgrade will also include a realigned southbound on-ramp for travellers heading into Victoria from further up the island.

"A new overpass will greatly improve safety at this busy intersection and will help prevent collisions," said Claire Trevena, B.C. Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, in a statement.

The total cost of the construction project is estimated at $18.5 million. The District of Central Saanich will contribute $2.5 million for the highway upgrades, while the federal government is investing $16 million for construction.

According to the province, the new overpass will contribute to community safety, traffic efficiency, and increase access to local businesses.

"These improvements to Highway 17 will greatly alleviate the chronic congestion issues people experience daily on this busy regional transportation route," said Francois-Phillippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and communities, in a statement.

"Creating more vehicle capacity and smoother traffic flow will allow people to spend less time on the road and more time at their destinations, supporting economic activity and a higher quality of life."