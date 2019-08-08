

CTV Vancouver Island





A man was taken to hospital after his vehicle struck a parked car, hit several large rocks and then landed on its side in Langford's Bear Mountain neighbourhood

Neighbours tell CTV News they saw the Mitsubishi sedan travelling down Players Drive toward Bear Mountain Parkway when it appeared to strike a parked SUV.

They said it then travelled onto a sidewalk where it hit garbage cans, then shot up onto the elevated front lawn of a home, striking several boulders and coming to a stop.

The vehicle then fell back down onto the sidewalk, landing on its side and rolling onto its roof.

Neighbours said they found the man inside his car hanging upside down by his seatbelt.

They said he was convulsing and had vomited.

They stayed with him until paramedics arrived and he was eventually able to walk into an ambulance and was taken to hospital.

Players Road remained closed off to traffic as of 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police say it's too soon to determine what caused the crash but said it appeared to be a medical event.

They said impaired driving did not appear to be a factor.