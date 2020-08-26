VICTORIA -- Construction of 46 new affordable rental homes is set to begin in Port Alberni next month, according to the B.C. government and the Alberni Low Energy Housing Society.

The homes will be located in a new four-storey apartment building located at 4450 Maitland St.

The building will include one, two and three-bedroom units with monthly rents that range from $375 to $1,250 per month.

Nine of the building’s units are earmarked for people with low incomes or who are on income assistance, with monthly rent set at $375 to $660.

Meanwhile, 22 of the units will be reserved for people with “low to moderate incomes” – between $33,000 and $48,500 – with monthly rent set at approximately $532 to $761 per month.

The remaining 15 units will be available for people with “moderate incomes,” between $74,150 to $113,040, with monthly rent set at $840 to $1,250 per month.

“The mix of subsidized and affordable rentals will benefit a wide range of people in our community, while the passive design will help ensure heating and utility costs also remain affordable for residents,” said Scott Fraser, MLA for Mid Island-Pacific Rim in a release Wednesday.

“Passive design” buildings require up to 90 per cent less energy to heat and cool compared to conventional buildings, according to the province. ALEHS will own and operate the new housing development and is focused on creating an energy efficient property.

“This project will be for the whole range of demographics within our city: seniors, youth, children and families,” said Mike Ruttan, board chair of the ALEHS.

“It’s one that we believe people will be proud to live in and call home,” he said.

Construction of the building is slated to begin in September and is expected to open in fall 2021.

The project has a total capital budget of approximately $15.8 million and will receive an annual operating fund of $200,000 from the B.C. government.