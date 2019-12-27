VICTORIA -- Nearly 100 Canadian youth are expected to meet at BC's legislature for the 91st session of the British Columbia Youth Parliament (BCYP) Friday.

The nearly week-long program will see BCYP members meeting with politicians, learning about the government system and holding their own mock parliamentary session.

"Over the course of the week-long session, these young community leaders will have the opportunity to learn from MLAs of all political parties, members of the media, non-partisan civil servants and, most importantly, each other," reads a news release from the BCYP Friday.

Inside B.C.'s historic Legislative Assembly, youth between the ages of 16 to 21 will debate the plans for the BCYP's 2020 year. Proposals for the organization's upcoming year will be introduced by the youth Cabinet in the form of government legislations. Members of the BCYP will then sit as independents and vote on the proposals.

Project proposals for the BCYP include how best to run six Regional Youth Parliaments throughout the province, which teach students about BC's Westminster Parliamentary Democracy, and the best way to operate a week long sleep-away summer camp called Camp Phoenix for kids who would usually be unable to attend camp.

During this time, independent members will have the opportunity to present social issues through Private Member Resolutions to the assembly. Discussions about banning single-use plastics, stopping lead in drinking water and recertification of drivers are already scheduled for discussion.

Members will also be discussing the upcoming inaugural Canada Youth Parliament, which will take place in Victoria next year.

"There are so many incredible aspects of BCYP, but by far the most impactful is the platform it gives our members," said Ranil Prasad, premier of the 91st BC Youth Parliament.

"It empowers us to make positive change in our communities and challenges us to see past our differences. In a time where politics is seen as an increasingly divisive area, BCYP shows that it is possible to have different views and be respectful at the same time."