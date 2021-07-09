VICTORIA -- A Nanaimo woman is sharing some exciting news after winning $500,000 from a lottery draw last month.

Nanaimo resident Maria Edmond split a $1 million "Maxmillions" prize from a Lotto Max draw on June 15 with another winner from Ontario.

The retiree says she plans to use some of her winnings on a new truck for her husband.

"His truck is 22 years old," she told the BC Lottery Corporation. "A new truck was always in the conversation, and we’ll probably purchase a new RV to go camping as well."

It won't be all holidays for the couple, however, some of the winnings will go towards savings.

"(This win) won’t change my life much, though, and it’ll give me peace of mind,” she said.

Edmond bought her winning ticket at the Nanaimo North Town Centre. It was the latest in a lucky string of purchases ever since she started trying out Lotto Max.

"I’ve always bought Lotto 6/49, and then about three to four months ago I decided to try Lotto Max," she said.

"The first ticket I bought I had won $40, and then won another $40 again after that," she said.