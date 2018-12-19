

CTV Vancouver Island





A Good Samaritan who leapt into action to assist victims of a bad collision was repaid by having her phone stolen, according to Nanaimo RCMP.

The woman, Anne Marie Behan, was at home the night of Sat., Dec. 15 when she heard a crash followed by screaming at the nearby intersection of Wakesiah Avenue and Third Street.

Behan ran right out of her house without shoes or a jacket on and immediately began providing first aid to victims, police said.

Paramedics arrived within minutes and transported victims to the hospital, and that's when Behan noticed her phone was missing.

"While cradling the neck of an injured male and attempting to reassure him, she mistakenly placed her phone on the hood of one of the vehicles," RCMP said in a news release. "Only afterwards did Behan realize her phone was gone."

She searched the area but couldn't find the phone, which she says keeps her connected to her daughter and workplace.

The phone is described as a black LG Shilo in a mint green case with no data plan. Behan uses the phone mostly to text and make emergency calls, police said.

She tried using the 'Find My Phone' app to track the device but it was turned off within minutes of being taken.

"I was so upset, I cried for two days. My phone is my lifeline," Behan said in a statement. "I just want my phone back, no questions asked."

Anyone with information on the phone theft is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.