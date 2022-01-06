Nanaimo woman escapes injury after tree falls on her

A woman who was walking down a downtown Nanaimo street Thursday morning was lucky to escape serious injury after a large maple tree came crashing down on her.

“Considering the size of the tree, she’s very lucky to walk away,” says Capt. Scott Mitrenga of Nanaimo Fire Rescue.

The woman only sustained minor injuries and did not have to go to the hospital.

The incident happen around 10 a.m. on Vancouver Avenue in the Harbour City’s downtown core.

The tree took out communication lines, but hydro was not affected.

Shaw and Telus are en route to restore the damaged lines.

Vancouver Avenue between Cypress Street and St. George Street will be closed until the damage is cleaned up.