Nanaimo woman, 48, missing for over a year, police say

Mounties in Nanaimo, B.C., are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 48-year-old woman who has not been seen by her family or friends in more than a year.

Police on Thursday said Charmaine Mitchell drifted away from her family in July 2021 following unspecified "struggles over the years."

Family recently contacted the Nanaimo RCMP detachment for help locating her, police said.

Mitchell, who occasionally goes by the name "El Chapo," does not have a phone and does not drive, according to police.

She is known to live a transient lifestyle and frequents the city's downtown.

Mitchell is a white woman who stands 5'10" tall with a very thin build and blonde hair.

Investigators say she frequently wears bandanas and has a tattoo of a rose and a tribal symbol on her left arm, and a rose tattoo on her right hand.

Police released a photograph of Mitchell but warned it is several years old.

Anyone with information on Mitchell's whereabouts is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.