A new multi-purpose court in Nanaimo is open to the public.

Sports teams and schools can now book time at the covered and lit space at Harewood Centennial Park.

A Nanaimo councillor says the Harbour City is a sports town and needed more space to accommodate all its teams year round.

“We’re holding our own as far as ice surface, but when that shoulder season hits ice is still in, Lacrosse is wanting to start practicing, there’s not enough dry floor space for them,” Thorpe added. “There will be a new great place to practice and with the scoreboard and lighting they’ll be able to have games and tournaments here as well.”

Thorpe says there’s been a lot of interest from a variety of sports teams, not just lacrosse, including indoor hockey and roller derby. The city says it's the only facility of its kind on the island.

The open lacrosse box at the Nanaimo park was also renovated.

The new court cost the city around $3-million.