Nanaimo turf field project doubles in price from $5M to $10M

The estimated cost to install much-needed artificial turf fields in Nanaimo's south end has nearly doubled in price from $5 million to almost $10 million.

The pair of turf fields will replace the existing grass fields beside Barsby Secondary, and is part of the city's ongoing Harewood Centennial Improvement plan.

The existing grass fields near Basrby Secondary are shown. April 20, 2023. (CTV News)The city says the new artificial turf will be more durable and last longer than the existing grass fields.

The city's finance and audit committee approved the additional funding at a meeting on Wednesday, though the project still needs one final round of approval from city council.

"It's kind of like an iceberg," said Richard Harding, general manager of parks and recreation with the City of Nanaimo.

"Most of the really expensive stuff is underground here that you don't see," he said, "And that's draining and the piping, which make these fields just work so well for the community, particularly in this climate."

In 2019, the initial estimate for the project came in at just under $5 million. The new budget of nearly $10 million is due to supply chain issues and increased construction costs, according to the city.

City council will decide if the project gets its final approval at an upcoming council meeting on May 1.

If it's given the greenlight, construction will start shortly after that meeting, with a completion date expected early next fall.