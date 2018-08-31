

CTV Vancouver Island





A man reportedly suffered burns to his legs and feet after an apparent explosion at Nanaimo's tent city early Friday morning.

Officials say the incident happened around 2:40 a.m. at the encampment dubbed DisconTent City, on the city's downtown waterfront.

They say initial reports are that fireworks went off in a tent, burning the man, but that hasn't been confirmed.

He was treated by paramedics on scene and the severity of his injuries is unknown.

No fire sparked as a result of the explosion.

A video posted to Facebook shows the aftermath of the terrifying incident.

A man can be heard screaming in pain as police and paramedics arrive at the encampment. Witnesses say he was carried to an ambulance shortly after.

"Tent City residents awoke in confusion. A group of residents extinguished the flames and set up a perimeter (fearing of a second explosion)," said Shea O'Grady, who filmed the video, in a Facebook post.

He described the blast as "earth-shaking," and said tent city residents argued among themselves in the ensuing confusion.

Fire officials were expected to head back to tent city Friday to investigate the cause of the explosion.