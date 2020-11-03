VICTORIA -- A 14-year-old boy is in hospital after he was struck by a car on his way to school in Nanaimo on Tuesday morning.

Police are investigating the incident near John Barsby Secondary School, where the boy is a student.

The boy was in a crosswalk at Seventh Street and Bruce Avenue when a southbound vehicle struck him at 8:17 a.m.

Witnesses told RCMP that it appeared that the vehicle, a paneled van, did not stop at the crosswalk for the youth.

The teen suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

The adult driver, a man in his 50s, remained at the scene and is co-operating with police, according to Nanaimo RCMP.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to have been factors in the crash. Police are investigating if weather, speed or distractions played a role. The van has also been seized by police and will undergo a mechanical inspection.

"If anyone has dashcam video or witnessed the collision, please contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file # 2020-40114," said Const. Gary O'Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP in a release Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing.