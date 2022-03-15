Nanaimo teen sisters attacked in 'brazen' home invasion
Two teenage sisters were treated by paramedics Monday after an intruder broke into their Nanaimo, B.C., home and attacked them with bear spray.
Mounties say the attack happened just before 3 p.m. at a home in the 5200-block of Lost Lake Road.
The sisters ran to a neighbour's home where the police were called.
Officers arrived within minutes but could not find the perpetrator, according to the Nanaimo RCMP.
"It appears the suspect entered the home through an unlocked door," police said in a statement Tuesday.
"A hockey bag was found missing, which investigators believe was used by the suspect to carry some electronics from the home," police said.
The intruder was wearing a black balaclava and camouflage clothing, according to the RCMP.
The sisters were treated by paramedics and then released to their parents.
"This was a brazen incident that took place in the middle of the afternoon," said RCMP Const. Gary O’Brien. "This may actually assist in the investigation as someone could have seen the suspect entering or leaving the home. Additionally, there are several vigilant block watches in the area who will obviously assist police with their investigation."
Investigators are asking residents to check their home and vehicle security cameras for any signs of the perpetrator in the area between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made direct pleas to Canada to further assist his country in its fight against the ongoing Russian attacks during his straightforward and emotional address to Parliament on Tuesday. Appearing virtually, donning an army green sweater, Zelensky implored members of the House and Senate as well as the top officials and special guests present to witness his remarks for further urgent assistance.
-
-
