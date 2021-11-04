Nanaimo teen sentenced for beating another teen, forcing him to walk home naked

Nanaimo, B.C. -

A Nanaimo teenager has been sentenced for his role in the brutal beating of another teen.

The BC Prosecution Service confirmed to CTV News that the teen was sentenced on Oct. 13 on charges of assault causing bodily harm and robbery.

The youth pleaded guilty to those counts on July 22. He has been sentenced to an 18-month intensive support and supervision order as well as a 10-year firearm prohibition.

Since the teen had spent 185 days in custody prior to sentencing, the court gave him credit for 278 days served toward what would have been a nine-month prison sentence.

This resulted in a sentence of time served, plus the 18-month supervision order.

The incident happened April 9 at approximately 8 p.m. near Long Lake in Nanaimo’s north end.

The 16-year-old boy was accused of attacking another teenager while at a gathering at the lake. Police said the suspect began kicking and punching the victim in the head without provocation. The suspect then threw the victim’s phone, wallet and shoes in the lake and told him to remove the rest of his clothes and walk home.