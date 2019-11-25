

Adam Chan, CTV Vancouver Island





VICTORIA – A Nanaimo business manager received serious but non-life-threatening injuries after being attacked by a shoplifter on Saturday evening.

According to Nanaimo RCMP, the store manager was attacked when he and security guard confronted a shoplifter outside the business's front doors located at the North Town Centre Mall at approximately 5:45 p.m.

Police say that the male shoplifter, once confronted, suddenly swung a bag which contained several glass bottles at the manager's head, causing serious injuries.

Witnesses of the scene told police that after the attack, the man fled on foot away from the store. Mounties say that the manager was treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to a local hospital for treatment of his head injury, and has since been released.

Nanaimo RCMP have now released surveillance photos of the suspected shoplifter.

He is described as a white man, roughly 35 to 40 years old, who has a slim build. At the time of the attack, he was wearing a blue jacket with white stripes on the sleeve and a pale blue baseball cap. The shopping bag that he swung at the manager is bright yellow in colour.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.