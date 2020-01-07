VICTORIA -- The Nanaimo SPCA is asking for help covering the medical costs of a neglected blind dog that has come under the shelter's care.

Judy, an eight-year-old Shih Tzu, was surrendered to the Nanaimo SPCA following an animal cruelty investigation. Staff at the shelter have since determined that the small dog had gone blind due to an untreated eye infection.

Moreover, the animal is in need of oral surgery due to neglected dental issues that have affected most of her teeth.

Now, the Nanaimo SPCA say that Judy will need both her eyes and all of her teeth surgically removed.

Despite her many serious ailments, the Nanaimo SPCA says that Judy is an affectionate dog that can still sniff out food and treats.

"Judy likes to snuggle up to you and is a real lap dog," said Leon Davis, Nanaimo SPCA branch manager. "She adjusts well to being in a new environment despite being blind and can track down a dog treat in no time flat."

The animal shelter says approximately $3,930 are needed for Judy's surgery, post-operation health checkups and future medication and daily care. After her eye and oral surgeries, the lap dog will spend about three weeks recovering before being available for adoption.

"This little sweetheart loves people and has many years ahead to live a pain-free life," said the Nanaimo SPCA in a news release Monday.

Anyone interested in donating for Judy's care, or other animals in need at the Nanaimo SPCA, can donate online here or visit the branch at 154 Westwood Rd.