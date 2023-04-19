Nanaimo senior 'shaken' after purse thief pushes her to the ground

A Nanaimo woman suffered minor injuries after she was shoved to the ground and had her purse stolen on Tuesday evening.

Police say the theft occurred around 6 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Townsite Road and Vancouver Avenue.

The woman, 67, was walking with her husband and daughter on Townsite Road towards Vancouver Avenue when a man approached them from behind and grabbed the victim's purse.

The man grabbed the purse with enough force that the woman spun around and fell to the ground, according to the Nanaimo RCMP.

Mounties say the woman suffered minor cuts and scrapes to her hands and legs. She declined medical treatment but was left "shaken" by the incident.

About 30 minutes after the theft, police say the victim's credit cards were used at several businesses across Nanaimo.

The purse also contained the woman's cell phone, keys and ID.

Mounties say they searched the area but were unable to find the man following the theft. Investigators are now attending the businesses where the victim's credit cards were used to review surveillance video.

The family did not see the man's face but gave police a description of his clothing.

The suspect is described as a man in his mid-20s with a slim build and average height. He was wearing a green and white shirt, jeans, black runners with white soles, and a black toque with a horizontal stripe.

Police believe that the man may also be connected to a newer model blue Honda car that was "extremely dirty" on the back end at the time of the theft.

"Investigators have been unable to find useful CCTV footage of the actual incident and are asking the public for any help that can move the investigation forward," said Reserve Const. Gary O’Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP in a statement Wednesday.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage of the incident between 5:45 p.m. and 6 p.m. in the area of Townsite Road, Vancouver Avenue and Terminal Avenue, is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.