Nanaimo senior assaulted while walking dog
The attack occurred on a trail Thursday morning: (File Photo)
VICTORIA -- A 74-year-old Nanaimo man was allegedly assaulted by another senior in Nanaimo Thursday morning.
According to the Nanaimo RCMP, the attack occurred at approximately 7 a.m. on a trail near Timbercrest Way and Glen Oaks Drive.
The 74-year-old told police that he was walking his dog on the trail when he crossed paths with another man who was also walking a dog.
Police say that as the pair passed each other, the victim told the other dog walker that he should have his dog on a leash.
The other man then allegedly yelled at the victim and punched him in the face, cutting his lip.
“The two grappled for a short time then the suspect left, swearing and threatening the victim,” said Nanaimo RCMP.
Police say that during the encounter, the attacker mentioned that he was 72-years-old.
Mounties are now searching for the alleged attacker.
He is described as a white man who stands at a medium height with a medium build. He also has a white moustache and was wearing green boots at the time. The dog he was walking is described as black-furred and shaggy.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.