VICTORIA -- A 74-year-old Nanaimo man was allegedly assaulted by another senior in Nanaimo Thursday morning.

According to the Nanaimo RCMP, the attack occurred at approximately 7 a.m. on a trail near Timbercrest Way and Glen Oaks Drive.

The 74-year-old told police that he was walking his dog on the trail when he crossed paths with another man who was also walking a dog.

Police say that as the pair passed each other, the victim told the other dog walker that he should have his dog on a leash.

The other man then allegedly yelled at the victim and punched him in the face, cutting his lip.

“The two grappled for a short time then the suspect left, swearing and threatening the victim,” said Nanaimo RCMP.

Police say that during the encounter, the attacker mentioned that he was 72-years-old.

Mounties are now searching for the alleged attacker.

He is described as a white man who stands at a medium height with a medium build. He also has a white moustache and was wearing green boots at the time. The dog he was walking is described as black-furred and shaggy.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.