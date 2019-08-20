

Andy Garland, CTV News Vancouver Island





The Nanaimo public works department has seen an overwhelming increase to its waste collection routes, leading to long delays at the curb.

“Growth has just been off the charts,” said public works manager Charlotte Davis on Tuesday.

The city has added 1,100 new homes to its collection routes in the last 12 months, with just eight trucks to pick up all the waste in the city.

There is help on the way, however. The city has ordered a new garbage truck, which is expected to join the fleet in the middle of next year.

If your trash was not picked up on your scheduled day, Davis said to leave it out in the evening and into the following day as it will eventually be collected.

You can get alerts to your collection service by downloading the city’s app called “Nanaimo Recycles,” which is available in the Google Play and Apple stores.

Service alerts can be sent to your home phone by calling 250-758-5222.