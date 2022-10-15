Nanaimo re-elects Leonard Krog as mayor in landslide win

It will be four more years of Leonard Krog in the Harbour City as the incumbent mayor easily won back his seat Saturday.

He won out against his closest competitor, Tasha Brown, with a total of 12,390 votes – representing 68.4 per cent of all votes cast. Brown had received 4,207 votes, or 23.2 per cent of the total.

Krog first became mayor of Nanaimo, B.C., after a commanding win in the 2018 election.

The former lawyer beat out two mayoral hopefuls in his first attempt with 72.9 per cent of the vote.

Krog spent 18 years as an MLA for the Nanaimo region after becoming a practising lawyer in 1980.

COUNCILLORS

The following eight candidates were elected to Nanaimo council: