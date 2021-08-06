VICTORIA -- Nanaimo RCMP are looking for the owners of power tools that were seized in late June.

The tools were spotted just before 7 a.m. on June 26, when police found a woman "who appeared to be slumped over in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle."

Mounties spoke with the woman and found that she was not in medical distress. While chatting, an officer noticed a set of tools in the backseat of the car, including a "brand new" battery-powered pressure washer, a weedwhacker, a vacuum cleaner and a leaf blower.

The officer asked where the tools came from, and police said the woman "could not offer any reasonable explanation."

Soon after, police say two men joined the woman, but they were also unable to provide an explanation as to owned the tools.

"Having heard enough, the investigating officer seized the tools for safekeeping," Nanaimo RCMP said in a release Friday.

In addition to seizing the tools, police say they had the vehicle towed. The car, a black Chevrolet Cobalt, was deemed unsafe to drive because it had three different-sized tires attached, including one tire that had gone completely bald, according to RCMP.

Anyone with information on the tools or their owners is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345, and quote file # 2021-23180.