Nanaimo RCMP seek stolen surfboard

A Vancouver surfer had his board stolen in the parking lot of a Nanaimo McDonald's last week, according to police.

The theft occurred sometime overnight on Monday, Oct. 24, according to a news release from Nanaimo RCMP.

Mounties said the surfboard was taken from the back of its owner's pickup truck while it was parked in the parking lot at the McDonald's on Princess Royal Avenue.

Police described the board as a seven-foot-long, dark green Softech roller. It has three fins and a white strip across the top with the brand name on it, as well as a neon-yellow leash.

Anyone with information on the theft or the surfboard's whereabouts should call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 and quote file number 2022-37959, police said.