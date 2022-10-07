Nanaimo RCMP seek stolen boat that had BBQ onboard

Mounties in Nanaimo are on the lookout for a five-metre boat that was stolen in late September.

Police say the aluminum hull boat was stolen from the Westwood Tennis Club, located at 2367 Arbot Rd., sometime between Sept. 26 and Sept. 28.

The boat had several items onboard when it was swiped, including a barbecue, a 2000-watt generator, three or four lifejackets and two oars. It also has a 115-horsepower Suzuki outboard motor and an eight-horsepower Mercury motor attached.

Police say the vessel is "quite old" and does not have a brand on it. It has a black strip that runs along the sides.

When the boat was stolen, it was sitting on a Roadrunner trailer with B.C. licence plate WCM14P.

Anyone with information on the boat or the theft is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line 250-754-2345.