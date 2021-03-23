VICTORIA -- Nanaimo RCMP are looking to identify a man who may be connected to a sexual assault investigation that was launched in February.

On Feb. 20, a woman reported being groped in the parking lot of Woodgrove Centre around 4:45 p.m.

She told investigators at the time that she was standing at her vehicle when a man came up from behind her and touched her. She then yelled at the man who walked away toward a nearby bus loop.

Now, Mounties are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a person of interest in the investigation.

Police are looking for a man who is shown on mall security footage.

He is described as an Indigenous or Hispanic man who is approximately 25 to 30 years old and stands roughly 5'7" to 5'10". In the photo, he is wearing camo pants, a dark hoodie with a large "The North Face" logo on the front, a camo face mask and dark shoes.

Anyone with information on the identity of the man is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.