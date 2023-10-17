Vancouver Island

    • Nanaimo RCMP seek alleged hit-and-run driver

    Mounties in Nanaimo are appealing to the public to help find a hit-and-run driver who allegedly damaged a parked car before leaving the scene.

    The Nanaimo RCMP say the collision happened around 8:45 p.m. on Aug. 20 in the parking lot of a McDonald's restaurant at 1213 Princess Royal Ave.

    Investigators have since obtained a security camera image that allegedly shows a red pickup truck with a black canopy backing into a grey Honda Civic.

    The Honda, which was parked and unoccupied at the time, sustained rear-end damage, police said in a news release Tuesday.

    The pickup also would have sustained "significant rear-end damage," police said, noting that neither the driver nor the truck's licence plate could be seen in the surveillance image.

    "To date, investigators have no leads, and are hoping the public may be able to assist in identifying the suspect vehicle and the driver," Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson Const. Gary O'Brien said.

    Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.

