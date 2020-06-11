VICTORIA -- The Nanaimo RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man who is considered a violent offender.

Mounties say that David Arlen Thomas is wanted for breaking and entering and two counts of breaching his probation.

A warrant was issued following an incident on March 23 when Thomas allegedly tried to break into the home of a woman he previously had a relationship with.

Police say that the woman called 911 after she saw Thomas trying to pry open a locked window to her home. She then fled her north Nanaimo house with her child.

Police were unable to locate him at the time.

Now, Mounties say that Thomas allegedly tried to break into the home again on Sunday while the woman was inside.

The woman fled the area, at which point Thomas “chased” her and discharged bearspray at her. He then fled the area on bicycle before police arrived.

Mounties say that the woman was not seriously injured in either incident but is concerned for her wellbeing.

“These were terrifying experiences for the female and it appears the violence is escalating,” said Const. Gary O’Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP.

“We are doing what we can to help with her personal safety and we are asking for the public's assistance in locating Thomas and to hold him accountable for his actions.”

Thomas is described as an Indigenous man who stands 5' 7" and weighs roughly 140 pounds. He has a tattoo on his outer left forearm that spells “INDIAN.” Police say that the picture of him is recent.

Anyone with information on Thomas’ whereabouts is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345. Police say that he is considered violent and should not be approached.