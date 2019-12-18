VICTORIA -- Mounties in Nanaimo are looking for a man who allegedly stole an expensive laptop from a Staples store.

Police say that at approximately 3:30 p.m. Monday a man walked into ta Staples store at the Brooks Landing Mall and took a 16" MacBook Pro, valued at $3,000.

RCMP officers attended the scene but missed the suspected thief due to "an unexpected time delay," police said Wednesday.

The man is described as 6' 2" tall, with a heavy build and sporting a dark beard. He was wearing a camouflage jacket and a multi-coloured baseball hat at the time.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.