VANCOUVER -- Mounties in Nanaimo are investigating a parking-lot assault on a 70-year-old South Asian who was punched so hard his turban was knocked from his head.

Police say the dispute happened almost a month ago, on Aug. 20, when the man pulled into a handicap space because his spouse has physical disabilities.

The RCMP say the attacker took offence, punched the man, shouted some profanities and then ran off.

Police say there's no indication the attack was racially motivated and they're looking for a Caucasian man who stands 5' 7" with a slim build and dark hair.