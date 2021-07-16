VICTORIA -- Nanaimo RCMP are on the lookout for a stolen camera and two people connected to the investigation.

Police say the camera was stolen on Wednesday morning from outside of the Seto Sushi restaurant, located at 4286 Departure Bay Rd.

The owner of the camera, an insurance adjuster, says he was taking pictures of the restaurant around 11:45 a.m. when he realized he had forgotten something inside.

He told police that he left his camera, valued at nearly $2,000, outside of the restaurant for "less than one minute" and returned to find the camera had vanished.

He then called police and reported the theft.

Mounties say they reviewed surveillance footage of the parking lot and found that two women walked by the camera "mere seconds" after it was left outside.

The women could be seen picking up a black object, and police believe that object was the camera.

Mounties are now seeking information on the pair and the camera.

The women are described as Indigenous women between 20 to 25 years old. Both have long dark hair and were wearing dark pants at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.