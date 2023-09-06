Nanaimo RCMP searching for missing woman, 54

Mounties are asking for the public's help finding a 54-year-old Nanaimo woman who has been missing since Friday.

Police say Victoria Tardif, of no fixed address, has not been seen or heard from since Sept. 1.

The Nanaimo RCMP say patrols of emergency shelters and homeless encampments have not located her.

Tardif is described as a white woman who stands five feet, four inches tall, with a slim build.

Police say those who know Tardif say she has recently lost weight and her hair is shorter than in the photo provided to police.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.