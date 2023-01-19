Nanaimo RCMP searching for missing woman, 37

Mounties in Nanaimo, B.C., are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing woman who is believed to be somewhere in the Harbour City area.

Police are searching for Victoria Simpson, 37, who last spoke with family members in early November.

"Her family told investigators that prior to November, Simpson would usually send a daily or weekly text just to let them know she was OK," said the Nanaimo RCMP in a release Thursday.

Police say they last spoke with Simpson in the north Nanaimo area on Dec. 22, before she was reported missing.

Her family says they are concerned for her safety and well-being due to the length of time she's been out of contact with them.

Mounties say Simpson has no fixed address and has been homeless for the past five years.

She's described as a white woman who stands 5' tall with a slim build and long black hair. She has tattoos on her feet and on her right index finger.

Police say the photo of her provided is recent.

Anyone with information on Simpson's whereabouts is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.