Nanaimo RCMP searching for missing boy, 13

Police in Nanaimo, B.C., are asking for the public's help locating a missing 13-year-old boy.

Mounties are looking for Ben Steven, who was last seen by family members on Jan. 9 and who was reported missing on Jan. 11.

Family members say Ben's disappearance is out of character and that they're extremely concerned for his wellbeing, according to RCMP.

"Investigators want Ben to know that he is not in trouble and that the police, his family and friends are all looking for him because they are all concerned for his safety and want him to return home," said Const. Gary O’Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP in a release Friday.

Ben is described as a white youth who stands 5'5" with a slim build. He has blond hair and blue eyes.

Police are unsure what clothing Ben was wearing last, and it's unclear if he currently has a cellphone with him.

Anyone with information on Ben's whereabouts is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.

Mounties note that the Nanaimo RCMP School Liaison Unit is also searching for Ben but has so far been unable to locate him.