VICTORIA -- The Nanaimo RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing boy.

Rohan Baptiste, 11, was last seen at approximately 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 300-block of Finlayson Street in Nanaimo.

His caregivers and friends are now extremely concerned for his wellbeing, especially given his age, say police.

Baptiste is described as an Indigenous youth who stands approximately 5’3 and weighs roughly 120 pounds. He has dark hair with blond streaks. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with white stripes, black track pants with white strips and black crocs.

Police say the picture of Baptiste is recent.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.