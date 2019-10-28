Nanaimo RCMP are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing 19-year-old woman.

Xena John was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 27 and was expected to return to her north-end Nanaimo home at 10 p.m. that night. However, when she did not return on time, her family made several calls to her cellphone without success, raising concerns.

Police say that friends of John told investigators that they spoke with her at various time throughout the day, but currently do not know where she is.

Her family is now "extremely worried" for her safety and well-being, say police.

John is described as an Indigenous female who stands 5' 2" and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She has long dark hair with blonde streaks, and police say the photo provided of her is recent. No clothing description of what she was wearing on Sunday is available.

Anyone with information on John's whereabouts is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP's non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.