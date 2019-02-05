

CTV Vancouver Island





Mounties are asking for the public's help in finding Cruize Lettington-Mcconnell who hasn't been seen since Jan. 29.

The 15 year old has no fixed address. His disappearance is out of character and friends and caregivers are worried, RCMP say.

Investigators have searched the Harbour City extensively, but have been unable to locate him.

Lettington-Mcconnell is 5'10", 110 pounds, has blond hair and green eyes

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.