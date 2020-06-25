VICTORIA -- The Nanaimo RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old youth.

Ayla Natalie Johnson was last seen leaving her home with a friend on Tuesday, June 23.

Since then, her family has been unable to locate or contact her, and her cellphone has been turned off.

Police say that they have heard that Johnson may have been making “some poor decisions” recently, causing her family and her support network to be very concerned for her wellbeing.

Johnson is described as an Indigenous youth who stands roughly 5’ 6” and weighs approximately 110 pounds. She has black hair with dyed orange streaks and was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, dark shorts, a blue hat and black Nike shoes. She was also carrying a blue and white fanny pack.

Anyone with information on the young teen is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.