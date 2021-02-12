VICTORIA -- Nanaimo RCMP are on the lookout for an island-born man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Police are searching for Jesse Goodale, 30, who is wanted for breaching the terms of his statutory release.

Through his release, Goodale was ordered to reside at the Salvation Army in Victoria. He had been staying there since his release from a federal prison in January, after serving most of his sentence for aggravated assault.

On Feb. 10, Goodale failed to return to the Salvation Army and a Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest.

Mounties say that he is originally from Nanaimo and is believed to have friends and family in the area still, as well as in other areas of central Vancouver Island.

Goodale is described as an Indigenous man standing 5'11" and weighing approximately 220 pounds. He has several tattoos, including the word "WEED" written on his left hand, the words "CROWN" and" M.H." written on his right hand, and the letters "JJ" tattooed on his right arm.

The photo provided by RCMP was taken in August 2020. Goodale is believed to have grown a beard since then.

Anyone with information on Goodale's whereabouts is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345. Mounties say should be considered violent.