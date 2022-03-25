Nanaimo RCMP searching for man, vehicle after assault, attempted abduction

Mounties in Nanaimo say a young woman is recovering from her injuries after she was assaulted by a stranger who then attempted to force her into his vehicle on Thursday evening.

Police are now searching for the man who was driving a newer model silver-grey Mitsubishi Outlander SUV with an Alberta licence plate.

The incident happened at approximately 7 p.m. in the 6900-block of Dickinson Road, near Max Bennett Pioneer Park.

Police say the woman in her 20s was walking along Dickinson Road after getting off a transit bus. She noticed a vehicle "making strange turns" before approaching her, police said Friday.

An unknown man got out of the SUV and asked the woman for directions, according to police.

While she was looking up the directions on her phone, the man swung a blunt object, striking her in the head, police said.

The woman fought back and then ran to the nearest home. Police say the man followed her on foot before getting back in his vehicle and driving northbound.

Residents of the home phoned 911. The RCMP attended the scene and say the woman sustained injuries to her upper body consistent with an assault.

The victim later went to the hospital for treatment of her injuries, which police described as non-life-threatening.

Investigators canvassed residents in the area but have so far been unable to find the perpetrator or his vehicle.

Police are looking for a white man, approximately 50 to 60 years old, with an average height and weight. He is described as having a scruffy face with grey or dark-brown hair.

Police say the Mitsubishi Outlander's front bumper was hanging off as the sides were not attached to the vehicle. The SUV also had an electronic display screen inside.

“The woman is to be commended for her actions and removing herself from a dangerous situation," said RCMP Const. Gary O’Brien in a statement Friday. "Her recall was also excellent and it will greatly assist in furthering the investigation."

Anyone who was in the area at the time of the attack or who lives nearby and has security footage or dashcam video of the area is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.