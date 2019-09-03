

Adam Chan, CTV Vancouver Island





Nanaimo RCMP are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing 28-year-old man.

According to RCMP, Jason John Schnurr is experiencing "significant personal difficulties" and his disappearance has caused friends and family to become extremely worried for his well-being.

He was last seen leaving his Nanaimo home around 9:30 p.m. Monday driving a grey 2014 Dodge pickup truck with BC licence plate MR5121 at the time. Since then, his cellphone has remained inactive.

Schnurr is described as a Caucasian male who stands 5' 10" and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He has short brown hair and police describe the released photo of him as "recent."

Anyone who sees Schnurr is asked to call 911 immediately or contact Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345. Alternatively, people can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.