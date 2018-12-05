

The Canadian Press





Nanaimo RCMP have released a photo of a man suspected of threatening an electronics store employee in Nanaimo with a can of bear spray.

Police say the incident occurred on the evening of Oct. 23 at the Best Buy outlet in the Country Club Mall.

Mounties say the suspect was being escorted out of the business due to alleged previous criminal behaviour when he pulled out the bear spray from his sweater pocket and pointed it at the employee as they reached the main exit door.

Police say the bear spray was not discharged and the man was last seen running through the parking lot.

The man is described as possibly being white, 5'8" with dark hair and wearing a black hat, Adidas sweater, black pants and was carrying a backpack. Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 250-754-2345 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.