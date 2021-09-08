VICTORIA -- Mounties in Nanaimo, B.C., are searching for a 69-year-old man who is accused of voyeurism and possessing child pornography.

Police say Michael Gordon Lowry of Nanaimo recently missed a scheduled court appearance and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Lowry was first arrested in the Lower Mainland in November of 2019 and was released on conditions.

The arrest followed “several incidents of suspected voyeurism carried out in a residence in Nanaimo” in August 2019, the RCMP said Wednesday.

Police seized various electronics as part of their investigation and say evidence found on the devices supports the allegations.

Lowry is described as a white man, standing 6’ 1” and weighing 200 pounds. He is bald with blue eyes.

Police released an image of Lowry taken at the time of his arrest.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.