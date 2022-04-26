Nanaimo RCMP say teacher was driving while impaired with 4 students in vehicle
Mounties in Nanaimo, B.C., issued a 90-day driving prohibition Monday to a 43-year-old teacher suspected of driving while impaired with four students in her vehicle.
The teacher was pulled over by police at 11 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Milton and Fitzwilliam streets in Nanaimo.
Police say the driver was taking four students to an extracurricular event in the city.
The officer began an impaired driving investigation and used an alcohol screening device to determine the driver was "indeed beyond the legal limits of alcohol in her blood to drive a motor vehicle," according to a statement from the Nanaimo RCMP.
The vehicle was impounded and the driver was issued an immediate 90-day suspension. Police say the teacher arranged for alternate transportation for the students.
"The officer in this case did exactly what the people of Nanaimo expect from their law enforcement officers in that he observed a suspected driving offence, investigated the matter fully and took an impaired driver transporting vulnerable youth off the road," said RCMP Const. Sherri Wade in the statement Tuesday.
"Nanaimo parents can sleep soundly knowing that this officer and many more like him are on the roads 24 hours a day looking for impaired drivers," Wade added.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Putin gets what he didn't want: Ukraine army closer to West
The longer Ukraine's army fends off the invading Russians, the more it absorbs the advantages of Western weaponry and training. The list of arms flowing to Ukraine includes new American battlefield aerial drones and the most modern U.S. and Canadian artillery, anti-tank weapons from Norway and others, armoured vehicles and anti-ship missiles from Britain.
Convoy organizer warns of 'free-for-all' if police ban protest from downtown Ottawa
One of the organizers of a planned motorcycle convoy is warning of a "free-for-all" on Friday if Ottawa police don't allow hundreds of protesters to bring their bikes onto the streets around Parliament Hill.
Royal tour of Canada: Prince Charles and Camilla's itinerary revealed
Preparations are well underway for Canadians to welcome Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, to Canada for a three-day, travel-filled visit happening May 17-19. Between what senior government officials, Canadian Heritage, Rideau Hall and Clarence House have released, here's everything we know so far about the royal tour.
BREAKING | Ryerson University renamed Toronto Metropolitan University
Ryerson University has officially chosen a new name. Effective immediately, the institution will be called Toronto Metropolitan University.
Weary of many disasters? UN says worse to come
A disaster-weary globe will be hit harder in the coming years by even more catastrophes colliding in an interconnected world, a United Nations report issued Monday says.
B.C. premier apologizes for swearing during heated question period debate
Members of the B.C. legislature were chastised Monday following a rowdy question period that ended with Premier John Horgan swearing in frustration.
Psychologist hired by Depp testifies about Heard's health
A forensic psychologist testified Tuesday that actor Amber Heard suffers from borderline personality disorder and histrionic personality disorder, as the civil lawsuit between her and ex-husband Johnny Depp continues to wallow in the couple's personal issues.
Top Russian diplomat warns Ukraine against provoking world war
Russia's top diplomat warned Ukraine against provoking 'World War III' and said the threat of a nuclear conflict 'should not be underestimated' as his country unleashed attacks against rail and fuel installations far from the front lines of Moscow's new eastern offensive.
Teen's death on Florida ride could've been prevented: mother
The mother of a 14-year-old Missouri boy who was killed while riding a 430-foot (131-metre) drop-tower ride at a Florida amusement park says her son's death was preventable.
Vancouver
-
Reward of up to $100,000 offered for information on B.C. fugitive
A hefty reward is being offered for information on a B.C. man who was ranked second on Canada's list of most-wanted fugitives.
-
Canadian singer-songwriter Susan Jacks remembered by Burton Cummings as 'charming, warm'
A Canadian singer-songwriter is being remembered by a Canuck icon as a down-to-earth person who was "charming" and "warm."
-
Completion of demolition for Winters Hotel in Gastown moved back to Wednesday
Demolition of the Winters Hotel in Gastown is set to be completed by Wednesday, according to the City of Vancouver.
Edmonton
-
18 Edmonton parks will have booze sites this summer, city more than doubles locations
A fresh list of parks where you can legally consume alcohol was released Tuesday, with the City of Edmonton increasing the number of booze sites from 47 last year to 124 this year.
-
Fire destroys home near town north of Edmonton
A home near Legal, Alta., was destroyed by fire on Tuesday morning.
-
Edmonton man included in Bolo Program's Top 25 most wanted
An Edmonton man wanted on human-trafficking charges was included on a list of Canada's most wanted suspects.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ryerson University renamed Toronto Metropolitan University
Ryerson University has officially chosen a new name. Effective immediately, the institution will be called Toronto Metropolitan University.
-
12 of 25 on new Canada's most-wanted list have ties to Toronto
Twelve of 25 suspects named to a new Canada-wide most-wanted list have ties to Toronto, including one 2021 fatal shooting suspect commanding a $250,000 reward.
-
Ontario youth are more depressed, anxious than pre-pandemic days due to climate change, COVID-19: survey
The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health released their biennial findings on youth mental health Tuesday, reporting increased feelings of depression and anxiety among students due to the pandemic and climate change
Calgary
-
Impaired driving charges pending against man who crashed stolen van into Calgary townhouse
Calgary police say impaired driving charges are pending against a man accused of crashing a stolen vehicle into a building in the city's northeast on Monday evening.
-
Calgary murder suspect makes list of Canada's most wanted fugitives
Representatives from police agencies across Canada, including the Calgary Police Service, announced a new initiative that aims to help track down the country's most wanted suspects.
-
Woman faces charges after Bridgeland sign loses 'D' in crash
Calgary police confirm a woman faces charges in connection with two crashes during last week's snowstorm including a collision that toppled the final letter of the Bridgeland sign.
Montreal
-
New Canadian Party of Quebec promises 'progressive, federalist' choice
A new provincial political party is joining the electoral race: the Canadian Party of Quebec.
-
Trial of Quebec City Halloween sword attack suspect delayed for second time by COVID-19
The trial of the man accused of killing two people and injuring five others with a sword, Carl Girouard, on Halloween night 2020 in Old Quebec has once again been halted due to COVID-19.
-
Federal standing committee chair floats the idea of requiring French-speaking directors
Ottawa should force companies subject to the Official Languages Act, such as Air Canada and Canadian National (CN), to have a minimum proportion of French-speaking directors, provided elected officials can legally compel it, said René Arseneault, chair of the Standing Committee on Official Languages.
Atlantic
-
Police seek four suspects in fatal Moncton shooting; 18-year-old victim identified
Police are looking for four suspects after an 18-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Moncton, N.B., Monday.
-
'Canada's sweetheart' Mattea Roach makes family proud as she vies for 16th 'Jeopardy!' win
Toronto-based tutor Mattea Roach held onto her streak last night -- the eighth longest in 'Jeopardy!' history -- putting her one win closer to ascending through the ranks of the quiz show's all-time greats.
-
Royal tour of Canada: Prince Charles and Camilla's itinerary revealed
Preparations are well underway for Canadians to welcome Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, to Canada for a three-day, travel-filled visit happening May 17-19. Between what senior government officials, Canadian Heritage, Rideau Hall and Clarence House have released, here's everything we know so far about the royal tour.
Winnipeg
-
Construction begins on St. Boniface Hospital emergency department expansion
Construction has officially begun on the $141 million project to expand and modernize St. Boniface Hospital’s emergency department.
-
Trailer explodes, goes up in flames in Winnipeg's Grant Park area: witness
A trailer exploded and went up in flames in Winnipeg’s Grant Park area on Monday night, according to a witness.
-
CAA Manitoba seeing spike in calls due to weather, potholes
CAA Manitoba is experiencing a spike in calls due to recent rain and snow, as well as poor road conditions.
Kitchener
-
Man arrested for 2nd-degree murder after woman found dead in Kitchener home
Waterloo regional police have arrested a 44-year-old man for second-degree murder after a 42-year-old woman was found dead inside a Kitchener home.
-
One injured in Kitchener stabbing: police
One person has suffered non-life-threatening injuries following a reported stabbing just south of downtown Kitchener.
-
WRDSB increases cost for extended childcare day program
Families with Waterloo Region District School Board will soon be paying a little more for childcare outside of regular school hours.
Regina
-
Sask. residents aged 50+ now eligible for second COVID-19 booster shot
Saskatchewan residents 50 years and older are now eligible to receive their second booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine.
-
'Not sustainable': Inflation top of mind for another Sask. school division as budget worries continue
Prairie Valley School Division is the latest to voice its concern over education budget constraints, in a letter sent to the parents of its students.
-
Serious injury to Regina worker results in fine for Brandt Industries
Brandt Industries Canada Ltd. will have to pay $7,000 in fines after being found guilty in connection to an injury at a Regina worksite, according to the provincial government.
Barrie
-
COLD CASE
COLD CASE | Barrie police appeal for answers in deadly 1997 hit and run
Investigators are appealing for tips in the unresolved death of 18-year-old Dale Sams, who was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Barrie 25 years ago.
-
Wasaga Beach abduction victim's ex-boyfriend appears in court on criminal harassment charges
Mohamad Lilo, the former boyfriend of Elnaz Hajtamiri who was violently abducted from a Wasaga Beach home more than three months ago, appeared in court Tuesday.
-
Two children riding scooter struck by vehicle in Innisfil
Police remind motorists to be extra cautious through intersections "even if you have the right of way" after two children were struck by a vehicle in Innisfil late Monday afternoon.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. residents aged 50+ now eligible for second COVID-19 booster shot
Saskatchewan residents 50 years and older are now eligible to receive their second booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine.
-
Family of Saskatoon shooting victim says he was a 'loving soul' who helped others while living on street
The grandmother of a man killed in a shooting over the weekend says even though he lived on the street he always tried to help others.
-
'Not sustainable': Inflation top of mind for another Sask. school division as budget worries continue
Prairie Valley School Division is the latest to voice its concern over education budget constraints, in a letter sent to the parents of its students.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police charge man with attempted murder in stabbing
A 48-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a stabbing that sent a woman to hospital in critical condition, Sudbury police say.
-
Child hit by unlicensed driver near Sudbury playground
Sudbury police say they have charged a 26-year-old man after a 6-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle near a Minnow Lake playground Monday night.
-
Four firefighters in Timmins receive bravery medals from province
Four firefighters in Timmins are among 43 in Ontario who have been honoured for their outstanding courage.