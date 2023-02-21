Nanaimo RCMP say missing woman, 28, found safe
Mounties in Nanaimo, B.C., say a 28-year-old woman who was reported missing has been found safe.
Police were alerted Monday that the woman was missing and may have suffered a serious injury, the RCMP said in a release Tuesday morning.
Investigators checked the Nanaimo Regional General Hospital but did not find her there.
"Given that she cannot be located, there is significant concern for her safety and well-being," the RCMP said.
A statement late Tuesday afternoon from the RCMP said the woman was found "safe and sound."
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Decades-old killings, beating of Black men spark outcry around Toronto police promotion
Some members of Toronto’s Black community are raising concerns after a police officer who was cleared after killing two Black men and was accused of beating a third some three decades ago is now the head of the Toronto police’s professional standards unit.
Rail Force One: The 'complicated' train ride that brought Biden into Ukraine
After covertly flying to Poland early Sunday morning, U.S. President Joe Biden took a 10-hour train ride to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, a mission that was described as a 'complicated' project by the head of Ukrainian Railways.
1 in 3 parents 'unnecessarily' giving children fever-reducing medication: survey
One in three parents may be 'unnecessarily' giving their children fever-reducing medication, according to a survey conducted by a U.S. children's hospital.
Daylight time: When do we set the clocks forward this year?
The daylight hours have already started to get longer, and soon we will be entering this year's daylight time.
These are the grocery items that saw the biggest price increases in January
While Canada's headline inflation rate has continued to drop, the food inflation rate has shown no signs of slowing down, jumping to 11.4 per cent in January. CTVNews.ca looks at which grocery items are getting more expensive the fastest.
9 things you might have missed in the Emergencies Act inquiry report
The final report assessing the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act concluded that the threshold was met to enact unprecedented powers to end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests, but what else did it say? CTVNews.ca dove into the massive report and came away with nine notable findings that you may have missed.
Accused extremist recruiter expected to plead guilty to terrorism charges
An accused extremist recruiter is returning to the Ontario Superior Court on Thursday and is expected to plead guilty to terrorism offences, eight years after he was first charged.
Pilot thought instructor who died in-flight was 'just pretending'
A flying instructor died in-flight in the U.K. after suffering a cardiac arrest, but his co-pilot thought he was fooling around and only realized after landing on the runway with the man slumped on his shoulder.
Extreme cold, deep snow for Western Canada as East braces for ice, freezing rain
A Pacific frontal system is tapering off in Western Canada, as Ontario prepares for an Alberta Clipper to bring lots of snow ahead of ice and freezing rain from an incoming Colorado low.
Vancouver
-
B.C. First Nation says dozens of children died at residential school in Port Alberni
A Vancouver Island First Nation now believes dozens more children died at a residential school in Port Alberni than originally thought.
-
Heckling, short tempers, filibustering: B.C.'s legislature stalls amid 'wobbly' governance
The last three days of British Columbia's legislative session have been characterized by heckling, unprepared ministers, and droning monologues as the New Democrats struggle to organize their agenda and draw criticism from Opposition parties.
-
Next week's B.C. budget could bring $1B for mental health and addictions: report
B.C.'s NDP government will deliver its 2023 budget next Tuesday, the first with David Eby at the helm – and a new report suggests there will be big spending on mental health and addictions
Edmonton
-
A 100% hydrogen-fuelled community is being built in Alberta. This is what it will look like
Canada's first fully hydrogen-powered community is to be built and studied in Alberta. Utility provider ATCO and real estate developer Qualico are partnering on what they are calling the Bremner neighbourhood in Strathcona County near Edmonton.
-
'It looks terrible': Edmonton reopening 102 Ave to drivers after businesses blast car-free test
A long and winding debate over what to do with 102 Avenue in downtown Edmonton took a sharp turn Tuesday after business leaders complained that a lack of car traffic is making the area unsafe and driving customers away.
-
Alberta to invest $275M in addictions and mental health; advocates want outcomes data for recovery model
A $275-million investment in addiction and mental health care was previewed by the premier Tuesday ahead of the tabling of Alberta's budget next week, with community advocates at a pair of rallies pushing for evidence from the province on how that funding will save lives.
Toronto
-
Decades-old killings, beating of Black men spark outcry around Toronto police promotion
Some members of Toronto’s Black community are raising concerns after a police officer who was cleared after killing two Black men and was accused of beating a third some three decades ago is now the head of the Toronto police’s professional standards unit.
-
Winter storm, freezing rain warnings in effect for most of southern Ontario
Winter storm and freezing rain warnings have been issued for much of southern Ontario ahead of what’s expected to be a significant weather event that could produce 'hazardous' travel conditions.
-
'Very scary:' Toronto high school put into lockdown after man enters and assaults student
A high-school in Toronto’s west end was briefly placed in a lockdown after police say an unknown man entered the building and assaulted a student.
Calgary
-
Calgarians grapple with high food prices even as overall inflation rate slows
Food prices continue to take a big bite out of household budgets, even as the overall cost of living goes down in Alberta and across the country.
-
Calgary cab driver refused to pick up a blind woman and her service dog
Feb. 12 was just another afternoon she needed a lift and used the Calgary United Cabs app in the downtown core to place her order. She was stunned by what the driver told her.
-
Alberta to invest $275M in addictions and mental health; advocates want outcomes data for recovery model
A $275-million investment in addiction and mental health care was previewed by the premier Tuesday ahead of the tabling of Alberta's budget next week, with community advocates at a pair of rallies pushing for evidence from the province on how that funding will save lives.
Montreal
-
Legault pitches English Canada for closure of Roxham Road and transfer of migrants
After demanding for months that Ottawa stop the flow of migrants into the country, Quebec's premier is making his pitch to English Canada for the closure of an irregular border crossing popular with asylum seekers — and for their transfer outside his province.
-
Two men injured in separate Montreal stabbings
Two men were injured in separate stabbings reported within minutes of each other Tuesday night, say Montreal police.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Heavy snow and cold ahead of spring break holiday in Quebec
For people planning ski vacations for their spring break holiday, the forecast will be music to their ears. Heavy snow and cold temperatures are expected heading into the spring break.
Atlantic
-
Atlantic Canadian physicians supportive of unified approach to improving health care
Reaction to yesterday’s announcement of a unified approach to improving health care in Atlantic Canada is widely positive.
-
Halifax Mooseheads sold to American Sam Simon
The Halifax Mooseheads, a team in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, has been sold.
-
Colder, snowier conditions ahead for parts of the Maritimes Thursday and Friday
Colder and snowier conditions are expected for parts of the Maritimes Thursday and Friday.
Winnipeg
-
All of Manitoba under extreme cold warnings
All of Manitoba, including the City of Winnipeg, has been placed under an extreme cold warning with wind chill values hitting -50 in some areas.
-
Manitoba justice minister wants to know where criminals are getting a hold of bear spray
Manitoba’s justice minister wants to take a closer look at where bear spray used in crimes is being purchased, as Winnipeg's police chief says it is 'far too easy' to get a hold of a can.
-
Manitoba to hire 10 prosecutors to target violent crime
With violent crimes rising across Canada, the provincial government says it is spending $1.4 million to hire 10 additional prosecutors to target organized crime and illegal gun trafficking.
Kitchener
-
Police looking for suspect after stabbing near Wilfrid Laurier University
According to police, the victim reported he was walking by himself along King Street North around 6 a.m. when he was stabbed by a person he didn’t know.
-
Residents call for increased safety measures after multi-vehicle crash on Speedvale Avenue in Guelph
A woman involved in a car crash in Guelph last week is raising safety concerns about a stretch of Speedvale Avenue. The multi-vehicle collision left her car considered a total write-off.
-
Inspections on West Montrose covered bridge underway
The first of two inspections of the West Montrose covered bridge – also known as the “Kissing Bridge” - began today as the Region of Waterloo works to assess the condition of the historic structure.
Regina
-
Regina police say a man spotted at 2 high schools was in breach of probation
A man was arrested in Regina after violating a court-ordered condition to avoid teens under the age of 16, according to police.
-
Province facing questions over WestJet flights from Saskatoon to Minneapolis
The provincial government is facing questions over why it has favoured Saskatoon over Regina for U.S. air service. The province has given WestJet a $2.2 million revenue guarantee to fly a route from Saskatoon to Minneapolis.
-
Sask. Library Association selects novel for 'One Book One Province' Award
The Saskatchewan Library Association selected a book for their One Book One Province award. Michelle Good’s book “Five Little Indians,” deals with the history of residential schools.
Barrie
-
Police make arrest in Barrie homicide, search for 2nd suspect
One man has been arrested and Barrie police are searching for a second suspect in connection with the death of a 47-year-old man after an altercation Monday morning.
-
Winter storm warning issued: Here's what to expect
Environment Canada issued a winter storm warning, noting an approaching Colorado low would bring a mix of snow and ice pellets for much of southern Ontario starting Wednesday night.
-
Arena canteen program teaches culinary skills in Collingwood
An internship program at the Central Park Arena in Collingwood is trying to help young people off the ice too.
Saskatoon
-
Court decision on future of Saskatoon Lighthouse delayed again
A Saskatoon judge is giving all parties involved until Friday to come to an agreement about the future of the Lighthouse Supported Living Inc.
-
Sask. woman captured second earthquake in video call with Syrian father
A Prince Albert woman was shocked when she video-called her father, and he picked up in the middle of an earthquake.
-
Why a new therapy might be 'life-changing' for some Sask. cancer patients
A new treatment option is being offered in Saskatchewan for patients suffering from certain blood cancers and lymphomas.
Northern Ontario
-
Former Sudbury medical clinic employee charged with sexual assault
A 23-year-old man from Greater Sudbury has charged in connection with sexual assaults that occurred at a local medical clinic.
-
Jury selection goes smoothly, Sweeney murder trial to begin Thursday morning in Sudbury
One of the most anticipated trials in Greater Sudbury’s history got underway Tuesday morning with jury selection.
-
Northern Ont. police say driver was impaired by gasoline fumes
A southern Ontario driver is facing charges after Ontario Provincial Police pulled over a vehicle that reeked of gasoline Feb. 18 on Highway 17 in Huron Shores.