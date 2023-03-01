Nanaimo RCMP say lack of suspect in Walmart arson 'frustrating'

Police have not identified a suspect after an arsonist forced a Nanaimo-area Walmart Supercentre to close for several days.

"That is frustrating," Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson Const. Gary O'Brien said in a statement Tuesday regarding the lack of investigative leads in the case.

Firefighters were called to the Walmart in the Woodgrove Centre around 1:45 p.m. on Feb. 22 after staff reported a fire in the diaper section of the store.

Workers extinguished the flames, however the resulting smoke forced the store to close for the remainder of the week so it could be properly ventilated.

Mounties are asking anyone with information about who might have set the fire to call the Nanaimo RCMP detachment at 250-754-2345.