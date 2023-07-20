Nanaimo RCMP say alcohol likely a factor after wrong-way crash sends 2 to hospital

Mounties say alcohol was likely a factor after a wrong-way driver collided head-on with another vehicle, sending both drivers to hospital with serious injuries in Nanaimo.

The Nanaimo RCMP responded to a report of an erratic driver heading southbound in the northbound lanes of the Nanaimo Parkway, near the Cedar overpass, around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers were trying to locate the vehicle, described as a Dodge Caravan, when it collided with a Toyota Yaris driven by a 24-year-old man, police said in a statement.

The Yaris driver sustained serious injuries and was transported to hospital in Nanaimo.

Witnesses told police the Caravan driver fled on foot after the crash.

Police dogs tracked and located the 59-year-old minivan driver nearby. Officers attended to his injuries before paramedics transported him to the same hospital for treatment.

Police are now conducting an impaired driving investigation against the Caravan driver.

"While only preliminary, investigators believe alcohol, amongst other factors, was a contributor to the collision," Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson Const. Gary O'Brien said.

The collision closed the northbound lanes of the Nanaimo Parkway for several hours while investigators collected forensic evidence. Both vehicles were severely damaged and were towed from the scene.

Police are asking any motorists with dashcam video of the Caravan or the crash to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.