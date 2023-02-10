Nanaimo RCMP officer acted in self-defence when he fatally shot man pointing pellet gun

A Mountie in Nanaimo, B.C., feared for his life and acted in self-defence when he shot and killed a man who was pointing a pellet gun at him during an altercation, British Columbia's police watchdog has found.

The officer was responding to a dispute between a man and a woman in a car parked in the middle of the road on Nanaimo's south side on the afternoon of July 23 last year.

The woman told the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO) that she picked up her friend who was suffering from depression and mental health issues around 2 p.m.

While driving, they began arguing. She stopped the car and told him to get out. When he refused, she tried to call 911 but the man grabbed her hand and then punched her in the arm, she told investigators.

The woman eventually got through to 911, telling the call taker her friend was mentally unwell and had assaulted her.

Civilian investigators spoke to three witnesses who happened upon the scene. They described seeing the woman hanging out of the window of the car, waving her arms and crying out for help.

One of the witnesses yelled at the man to get out of the car before she called 911 to report a woman was being assaulted.

'HE'S GOT A FAKE GUN'

The first Nanaimo RCMP officer to arrive on scene stopped his police cruiser nose-to-nose with the car where the assault was happening.

The man got out of the woman's car swinging a backpack at the driver side window of the police cruiser, the officer told investigators.

The Mountie put the car in reverse, telling the radio dispatcher: "Hold on, he's coming like running right at me. I'm reversing. This guy's… mental."

The officer asked for backup.

The woman who was attacked was on the phone with a 911 dispatcher when she saw the officer roll down his window and grab either the man's arm or the backpack. She saw the man pull out a pellet handgun and point it at the officer.

On the 911 recording, the woman is heard saying: "Oh my God, what are you doing? He’s got a fake gun, he’s got a pellet gun," according to the IIO report.

'WHY DID YOU MAKE ME DO THIS?'

The officer leaned his body out the window and put the man in a headlock against the side of the car. The pistol was in the man's right hand, pointed down at the officer, according to the IIO.

The woman got out of her car and tried to pull her friend away from the officer when she saw the Mountie draw his gun and point it at the man's neck. She told investigators she heard gunshots and then ran to the back of the cruiser.

"Shots fired, shots fired," the officer radioed to dispatch. "I'm OK. Multiple shots fired. This guy is dead. I need help right now. I’m hanging on my car. I’m hanging on this guy. Just come here please."

Two more officers arrived and told investigators they found the first officer still hanging out the window and holding the wounded man who was twisted against the side of the police car.

One of the officers found the pellet gun stuck between the man's arm and the side of the cruiser. He took the gun and put it by the side of the road. The first responding officer then let go of the man, who fell to the ground.

The assisting officer told investigators there were traces of blood on the responding officer's face. Photos taken later at the RCMP detachment confirmed the blood on his face, as well as on his sunglasses, uniform and service weapon, according to the report.

The responding officer told the backup officers he thought he was going to die during the altercation, according to investigators. One officer recalled him saying, "Why did you make me do this?"

The woman who was being attacked told police at the scene she had "no doubt" the officer fired his weapon in self-defence. "He felt threatened," she said.

Six spent 9mm bullet casings matching the officer's gun were found at the scene. An autopsy showed the man suffered five gunshot wounds to the chest, four of which were classified as close-range and one as indeterminate. Toxicology tests indicated the man had consumed a moderate to significant amount of alcohol.

The pellet gun recovered at the scene is described by the IIO as a silver replica of a Beretta semiautomatic pistol.

"The analysis of this incident is not complicated, and the conclusion is plain," Ronald J. MacDonald, the IIO's chief civilian director, wrote in the report.

The pellet gun "had every appearance of being a deadly weapon" and the officer believed he was in "imminent danger of grievous bodily harm or death, and was justified in using lethal force in self-defence," MacDonald wrote.