Nanaimo RCMP officer acted in self-defence when he fatally shot man pointing pellet gun
A Mountie in Nanaimo, B.C., feared for his life and acted in self-defence when he shot and killed a man who was pointing a pellet gun at him during an altercation, British Columbia's police watchdog has found.
The officer was responding to a dispute between a man and a woman in a car parked in the middle of the road on Nanaimo's south side on the afternoon of July 23 last year.
The woman told the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO) that she picked up her friend who was suffering from depression and mental health issues around 2 p.m.
While driving, they began arguing. She stopped the car and told him to get out. When he refused, she tried to call 911 but the man grabbed her hand and then punched her in the arm, she told investigators.
The woman eventually got through to 911, telling the call taker her friend was mentally unwell and had assaulted her.
Civilian investigators spoke to three witnesses who happened upon the scene. They described seeing the woman hanging out of the window of the car, waving her arms and crying out for help.
One of the witnesses yelled at the man to get out of the car before she called 911 to report a woman was being assaulted.
'HE'S GOT A FAKE GUN'
The first Nanaimo RCMP officer to arrive on scene stopped his police cruiser nose-to-nose with the car where the assault was happening.
The man got out of the woman's car swinging a backpack at the driver side window of the police cruiser, the officer told investigators.
The Mountie put the car in reverse, telling the radio dispatcher: "Hold on, he's coming like running right at me. I'm reversing. This guy's… mental."
The officer asked for backup.
The woman who was attacked was on the phone with a 911 dispatcher when she saw the officer roll down his window and grab either the man's arm or the backpack. She saw the man pull out a pellet handgun and point it at the officer.
On the 911 recording, the woman is heard saying: "Oh my God, what are you doing? He’s got a fake gun, he’s got a pellet gun," according to the IIO report.
'WHY DID YOU MAKE ME DO THIS?'
The officer leaned his body out the window and put the man in a headlock against the side of the car. The pistol was in the man's right hand, pointed down at the officer, according to the IIO.
The woman got out of her car and tried to pull her friend away from the officer when she saw the Mountie draw his gun and point it at the man's neck. She told investigators she heard gunshots and then ran to the back of the cruiser.
"Shots fired, shots fired," the officer radioed to dispatch. "I'm OK. Multiple shots fired. This guy is dead. I need help right now. I’m hanging on my car. I’m hanging on this guy. Just come here please."
Two more officers arrived and told investigators they found the first officer still hanging out the window and holding the wounded man who was twisted against the side of the police car.
One of the officers found the pellet gun stuck between the man's arm and the side of the cruiser. He took the gun and put it by the side of the road. The first responding officer then let go of the man, who fell to the ground.
The assisting officer told investigators there were traces of blood on the responding officer's face. Photos taken later at the RCMP detachment confirmed the blood on his face, as well as on his sunglasses, uniform and service weapon, according to the report.
The responding officer told the backup officers he thought he was going to die during the altercation, according to investigators. One officer recalled him saying, "Why did you make me do this?"
The woman who was being attacked told police at the scene she had "no doubt" the officer fired his weapon in self-defence. "He felt threatened," she said.
Six spent 9mm bullet casings matching the officer's gun were found at the scene. An autopsy showed the man suffered five gunshot wounds to the chest, four of which were classified as close-range and one as indeterminate. Toxicology tests indicated the man had consumed a moderate to significant amount of alcohol.
The pellet gun recovered at the scene is described by the IIO as a silver replica of a Beretta semiautomatic pistol.
"The analysis of this incident is not complicated, and the conclusion is plain," Ronald J. MacDonald, the IIO's chief civilian director, wrote in the report.
The pellet gun "had every appearance of being a deadly weapon" and the officer believed he was in "imminent danger of grievous bodily harm or death, and was justified in using lethal force in self-defence," MacDonald wrote.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Pentagon shoots down unknown object flying in U.S. airspace
The Pentagon shot down an unknown object flying in U.S. airspace off the coast of Alaska on Friday, White House officials said.
Canadian gov't appealing court ruling that ordered repatriation of 4 men in Syria
The Trudeau government is appealing a federal court order to repatriate four Canadian men imprisoned in northeast Syria. Last month, Federal Court Justice Henry Brown ruled that the government’s decision to bring back Canadian women and children but exclude the men was unconstitutional.
BREAKING | Emergency alert lifted in manhunt for armed suspects in eastern Ontario
An emergency alert has been lifted after an hours-long manhunt for two armed suspects southwest of Ottawa.
$3.5 million worth of stolen vehicles returned to Canada after being found in shipping containers in Malta
Dozens of vehicles that were stolen from driveways across the Greater Toronto Area have been recovered halfway across the world and returned to Canada.
opinion | Amid heightened tensions between China, U.S., leaked Pentagon memo paints doomsday scenario: analyst
China's high-stakes decision to illegally launch a spy balloon into U.S. airspace has set off a chain reaction, writes CTV News Political Analyst Eric Ham in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Toronto police officer charged with manslaughter in 2021 death of Brampton teen
A Toronto police officer has been charged with manslaughter in the death of a 19-year-old Brampton teen in 2021.
Laval daycare bus crash: What we know so far about the accused
The man arrested in a deadly bus crash at a Quebec daycare is currently detained in jail awaiting his next court date, according to Audrey Roy-Cloutier of the Crown prosecutor's office.
Rocky Mountains blasted by Parks Canada to control avalanche risk
Parks Canada launched avalanche control operations in the eastern Rocky Mountains between Banff and Jasper national parks Thursday, using explosives to shift massive amounts of snow.
Syrian-Canadians call on federal government to fast-track immigration applications for family in earthquake zone
Canadians with loved ones caught in the earthquake zone in Turkiye and Syria are calling on Canada to fast-track family reunification applications so they can bring their relatives to safety in Canada.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver police identify Chinatown homicide victim, 'still working to determine if there was a motive'
Vancouver police are publicly identifying the man killed in Chinatown earlier this week in hopes of gathering more information about the slaying.
-
5 arrested after hours-long standoff outside Burnaby home: RCMP
An hours-long standoff outside a Burnaby home for much of the day on Thursday led to the arrest of five people, according to Mounties.
-
Super Bowl expected to bring in more than $2.5M in online bets: BCLC
As the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles prepare to face off this Super Bowl Sunday, and Rihanna perfects her half-time show set list, B.C.’s Lottery Corporation is expecting to bring in at least $2.5 million in online bets.
Edmonton
-
Animal welfare body investigating Edmonton Valley Zoo
Canada's Accredited Zoos and Aquariums (CAZA) has launched an investigation into the Edmonton Valley Zoo.
-
2 teens charged with arson after fire at Leduc skating rink
Two teens have been charged with arson in connection with a fire that caused serious damage to a Leduc skating rink.
-
Bus ridership in Edmonton returns to pre-pandemic levels in January
The city says bus ridership reached pre-pandemic levels in January.
Toronto
-
10-month-old Toronto baby with rare liver disease saved by anonymous donor
A 10-month-old baby underwent a life-saving liver transplant in Toronto after matching with an anonymous donor following a months-long search.
-
$3.5 million worth of stolen vehicles returned to Canada after being found in shipping containers in Malta
Dozens of vehicles that were stolen from driveways across the Greater Toronto Area have been recovered halfway across the world and returned to Canada.
-
29-year-old mother wins $2M on lottery ticket she received as a gift
A 29-year-old Ontario mother of two said she is in shock after winning $2 million from a lottery ticket she received as a gift.
Calgary
-
Car crashes into building at Glenmore Landing
A vehicle crashed into a building in southwest Calgary Friday morning.
-
Man charged in multi-vehicle highway crash that killed child
A Brocket, Alta. man faces multiple charges in relation to an October multi-vehicle collision in Fort Macleod that resulted in the death of a five-year-old child.
-
CTV Calgary's pet prognosticators pick Super Bowl 2023 winners
Can pet prognosticators accurately pick who they think will be the winners of Super Bowl LVII?
Montreal
-
Mont Tremblant commercial village for sale, bids likely to reach $100 million
The Mont-Tremblant commercial village was put up for sale Thursday as owning company Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) hopes to flip the property for up to $100 million. 'The response has been phenomenal,' said Scott Speirs of CBRE, the company brokering the property for JLL. He says prospective buyers have ranged from 'institutional investors' to those with personal properties nearby.
-
Quebec City ordered to hire colour blind firefighter, pay him $110,000 after refusing him a job
Quebec City has been ordered to pay a man more than $100,000 in damages for discrimination by refusing him as a candidate for a firefighter position because he is colour blind.
-
Quebec police say fire that killed six, including four children, likely not criminal
Provincial police say they believe that a fire that killed six members of a family on Thursday in Quebec's Lanaudiere region was likely accidental.
Atlantic
-
Mix of snow, freezing rain closes schools across the Maritimes Friday
A Texas low brought a mix of snow, ice pellets and freezing rain to the Maritimes overnight Thursday and into Friday morning.
-
Rural Nova Scotians want compensation from power utility and a more resilient grid
Residents of a rural Cape Breton community that has lost power during cold and windy weather are looking for compensation from the utility -- and a grid designed for the changing climate.
-
Students at water-damaged Cape Breton school feel like they’re in limbo
Friday’s snow and ice pellet mix cancelled classes for most students in Cape Breton, but for those attending Sydney Academy, learning continued online.
Winnipeg
-
'They are absolutely devastated': Winnipeg woman in Türkiye says continued help needed following earthquake
A Winnipeg woman now living in Türkiye is calling on Manitobans to help those affected by the massive 7.8 earthquake that devastated the nation and northern parts of Syria on Monday.
-
Search of Manitoba landfill for remains of murdered women could start in spring
Indigenous leaders say they could start searching a landfill outside of Winnipeg for the remains of women killed by an alleged serial killer this spring.
-
Winnipeg pet owners who haven't fixed their cat or dog may soon have to pay more
Proposed changes at Winnipeg City Hall may soon require pet owners who don't have their cats and dogs spayed or neutered to pay more.
Kitchener
-
Canada’s largest electricity battery storage project coming to southwestern Ontario
The Ontario government announced on Friday it is working to build Canada's largest electricity battery storage project in Haldimand County.
-
Kitchener Rangers fire head coach Chris Dennis
The Kitchener Rangers announced Friday morning that head coach Chris Dennis has been fired.
-
'It was a really fluke, tragic situation': Guelph man found not guilty of manslaughter after tragic neighbour dispute
A Guelph man has been found not guilty of manslaughter after an argument led to the death of his neighbour in July 2020.
Regina
-
RCMP investigating suspicious death near Esterhazy following break in
RCMP are investigating what they said is a suspicious death after a man’s body was located in a residence about 20 kilometres south of Esterhazy and Stockholm, Sask., Friday morning.
-
Regina city council votes to award 20% of projects to Indigenous-owned firms
Regina city council voted to pass the Indigenous Procurement Policy, which will see Regina working towards awarding 20 per cent of its projects to Indigenous owned businesses and companies.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Pentagon shoots down unknown object flying in U.S. airspace
The Pentagon shot down an unknown object flying in U.S. airspace off the coast of Alaska on Friday, White House officials said.
Barrie
-
Wanted man arrested for peeping into windows in Barrie neighbourhood
Police arrested a man accused of peeping into the windows of homes in a Barrie neighbourhood early Friday morning.
-
Orillia homeless encampment goes up in flames
Orillia fire crews spent Thursday evening battling a blaze at a homeless encampment in the city's east end.
-
Bradford woman scratches her way to $100,000 with OLG ticket
Joanne Kerr-Taylor said she was surprised to learn she had won $100,000 on Christmas day while scratching her Instant Gift Pack purchased at Rexall on Holland Street.
Saskatoon
-
Video shows moment grain elevator was brought down in Wilkie, Sask.
The town of Wilkie saw the end of an era as one of the grain elevators in the community was torn down.
-
$10M lawsuit launched against group trying to start pro soccer team in Saskatoon
A group trying to bring professional soccer to Saskatoon is suing its former partners for breach of contract.
-
Saskatoon airport traffic still below pre-pandemic levels
The Saskatoon Airport Authority (SAA) says passenger traffic in 2022 was about 64 per cent of 2019 levels.
Northern Ontario
-
Winter carnivals across the northeast this weekend
To celebrate winter in northern Ontario, many communities hold winter carnivals each year. Here is a list of where you will find them.
-
Elliot Lake suspect challenged staff to fight before arrest for impaired driving
A 62-year-old man in Elliot Lake has been charged after an incident Thursday at a business on Mountain Road.
-
94 students stripped of degrees after finding out school wasn't accredited
More than 90 students who graduated from a private college program have been told they won’t be allowed to get jobs in their field.