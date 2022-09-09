Nanaimo RCMP nab paddlers after 'alcohol-fueled' escape attempt

Nanaimo, B.C., is seen from Saysutshun Island, formerly known as Newcastle Island. (iStock) Nanaimo, B.C., is seen from Saysutshun Island, formerly known as Newcastle Island. (iStock)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Clothes that rallied a nation: Queen Elizabeth II's fashion legacy

One of the many legacies left by Queen Elizabeth II is an illustration of how clothes can rally a nation. Captured in motion by an army of lensmen and women throughout her 70-year reign, Britain's longest-serving monarch displayed an innate and finely tuned understanding of visual branding.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario