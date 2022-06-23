Nanaimo RCMP looking identify attempted break-and-enter suspect

Mounties in Nanaimo are for looking for the public's assistance in identifying a man who attempted to break into a business last week.

On Monday, June 13, at 5:40 a.m., security cameras captured video of a man trying to break into the Royal Lepage building located at 4180 Island Highway North, near Long Lake.

The video shows the suspect walking onto the rear deck of the property and spending approximately 30 minutes trying to pry open a rear door and an electrical socket using a screwdriver.

He eventually gave up and left the property.

The suspect is described as a heavy-set white man, who is 5’7” tall and was wearing dark clothing. He was also wearing a ball cap and carrying a backpack.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file number 2022-20142.